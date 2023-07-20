Senate GOP Wins Support From Democrats to Condemn Racism Against Justice Clarence Thomas
'I don’t want to bubble wrap it. I don’t want to sugarcoat it. I want it to say — big as Dallas — the United States Senate condemns all these racist things that have been said about Justice Clarence Thomas,' says Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.
Senate Republicans scored a win Thursday on a Supreme Court ethics reform proposal that they uniformly oppose.
Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee offered several amendments to the bill, most of which failed on party-line votes. But one passed — with full Democratic support — to condemn racism against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was likened last week to a house slave from the movie “Django Unchained” by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Thomas was also called an Uncle Tom several years ago by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Like Thomas, the first Republican-appointed Black Supreme Court justice, Ellison and Thompson are both Black.
“This amendment would simply condemn the racist things that have been said about Justice Clarence Thomas,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said in introducing his proposal.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who chairs the committee, asked Kennedy whether he condemns racist attacks against all Supreme Court justices. The newest member of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, is a Black woman.
“It includes everybody in the world but particularly Justice Clarence Thomas, as I think we all know he’s been the target of most of them,” Kennedy said.
Durbin suggested to Kennedy that his amendment could pass if it were broadened beyond Thomas.
“I don’t understand the reluctance to accept the fact that Justice Clarence Thomas, who happens to be a Black man, has been the butt of a lot of racist statements,” Kennedy said. “And I don’t understand the reluctance to condemn those, and that’s what my amendment does.”
“I don’t want to water it down,” he continued. “I don’t want to bubble wrap it. I don’t want to sugarcoat it. I want it to say — big as Dallas — the United States Senate condemns all these racist things that have been said about Justice Clarence Thomas.”
When President Joe Biden was poised to nominate the first female Black Supreme Court justice last year, Kennedy was criticized for saying he wanted “a nominee who knows a law book from a J. Crew catalog.” The issue did not come up during committee debate.
After Durbin inserted language into the amendment and struck another portion of it, what passed 21-0 was a measure that condemns all racial attacks and comments against any current or former Supreme Court justice, including Thomas.
The ethics reform legislation the amendment was attached to lacks sufficient backing from Republicans in the full Senate to clear its 60-vote threshold and is dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled House.
The underlying bill would require the high court to adopt a code of conduct for justices and institute procedures to accept and investigate complaints of judicial misconduct. It would also require the court to enact rules for disclosures of gifts, travel and income from justices and law clerks that are at least as rigorous as congressional disclosure rules, in addition to creating procedural rules requiring each party or impartial adviser to report any gifts, income or reimbursements given to justices.
Republicans have panned the legislation as an effort to delegitimize and destroy the Supreme Court because Democrats disagree with high-profile conservative rulings.
