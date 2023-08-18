Senate Dems Campaign Arm Targeting West Virginia Gov Justice With Billboard Ads: Report

The Senate Democrats campaign arm on Friday launched billboard ads attacking West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, R, according to the Hill, just a few weeks after the DCSS sued him requesting his work schedule.
Billboards close to the Kanawha County Courthouse and the Greenbrier resort, which are owned by Justice, will read “What is Jim Justice Hiding?” They reference the lawsuit the DSCC filed seeking Justice's official schedule or calendar from when he took office in January 2017, accusing him of not complying with requests for his schedule under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
The lawsuit was first filed in May, and Justice's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss it, saying that “any calendars or notes containing the scheduled official meetings of the Governor and his senior staff are maintained exclusively for their respective personal convenience.”
In response, the DSCC filed a new motion in late July, in the latest developments of this legal battle.
The billboards will stay up for a month.
