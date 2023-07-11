Senate Democrats Split Over Arming Ukraine With Cluster Bombs

Congressional Democrats are fractured over President Joe Biden’s decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions — one of the world’s most controversial weapons — with some of the president’s staunchest allies criticizing him for the decision.

“I don’t think it’s a weapon that should be used today,” Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., a strong Biden supporter, told The Messenger. “I have serious concerns with what the president’s doing.”

Cluster munitions, bombs that release smaller “submunitions” or bomblets that scatter across a wide area, are banned by over 120 countries. The bombs can lodge in the ground unexploded as ticking time bombs, posing prolonged risk to civilians. An international treaty in 2010 joined by 123 countries banned the use of the weapon, but the United States, Ukraine and Russia have not signed onto the ban.

The White House garnered pushback from both mainstream Democrats and progressives, who cited the danger to civilians and the broad international push to ban cluster munitions.

“I am quite concerned about what that means in terms of civilian casualties and ignoring what much of the rest of the world feels about them,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said to The Messenger.

But other members of the president’s party backed the White House’s decision to ship the weapons to Ukraine, saying Biden is in a tough position but made the right call.

“It’s a hard choice,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in an interview with The Messenger. Noting that such munitions already are being used by both Russian and Ukrainian forces, Warner said, “I thought we made the right choice.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., defended what he called a “reluctant” decision from Biden to send the cluster munitions to Ukraine. He said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally pressed him on the matter during one of his visits to Ukraine and he understands their rationale.

“Ukraine is asking to use these munitions in defense of its own country, use them on its own soil with commitments to do the kind of cleanup that will be necessary to prevent as many civilian deaths as possible,” Blumenthal said.

At least 689 Ukrainians were killed or wounded by Russian cluster munitions in the first half of 2022 alone, according to the Cluster Munitions Monitor.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., likewise said he understands the administration only decided to send cluster munitions because Russia is doing so “indiscriminately against Ukrainian civilians” and is ensuring Ukraine would not use them against civilians or in Russia.

“Obviously, they're going to be very careful to protect their own civilians,” he said. “So the Russia strategy is: use them for maximum harm. The Ukraine strategy is: use them to protect our sovereignty with minimum risk. Those are two very different things.”

Still, Kaine has “some qualms” about the decision to send an internationally banned weapon to be deployed, even if the U.S. isn't part of such an accord.

“I'm still nervous about doing it because there's an international convention against it,” he said. “And whenever the U.S. says, ‘OK, yeah, there's a convention; we have a good reason to not follow the convention,’ it gives other people a little bit of a pass if they don't want to follow the convention. And they may not have as good a reason.”

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said he is opposed to sending cluster munitions to Ukraine and wrote a letter to that effect. His office has not yet responded to a request for the letter.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., meanwhile, said he's "not excited" about the U.S. sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

"I think there's a certain amount of hypocrisy to a country that complains about this type of weapon being used by other countries and then proceeding to expand their use in an act of war," he told The Messenger. "And we will look very carefully at whether or not legislation may be introduced."

Democrats who disagree with the decision could seek to use the upcoming defense authorization debate to highlight their opposition. But Booker said he wasn’t sure if anything could be done in that bill to reverse the decision.

Kaine said the defense policy legislation has for years included a provision to prohibit the transfer of cluster munitions with dud rates greater than 1%. But that provision has included a waiver process, which is what Biden is using to send the munitions to Ukraine.

“I'm not sure when we take up the [defense bill] whether there will be an effort to alter the president's ability to do the waiver,” Kaine said. “I'm not hearing of an effort to do that.”

Other lawmakers remained skeptical about the ability of Democrats to address the issue in the context of the National Defense Authorization Act. Cardin said Democrats would have to “check to see where the support is on the floor,” for an amendment aimed at the cluster munition decision.

On the House side, progressives registered their opposition to arming Ukraine with cluster bombs almost immediately after the White House announced its decision last week.