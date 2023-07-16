Senate Democrats Race To An Early Lead in 2024 Money Race

Senate Democrats facing a daunting 2024 election landscape have raced out to an early but significant lead in fundraising, according to the latest campaign finance reports released this weekend.

With 23 seats to defend next year out of the 34 Senate slots up for election, Democrats can’t afford to lose any ground if they want to cling to their 51-49 majority in the upper chamber. And with a presidential election poised to suck up all the oxygen – and a ton of money – next year, a quick start in the fundraising race is essential for Democrats.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Montana Sen. Jon Tester, and West Virginia Joe Manchin are the top targets of Senate Republicans this year. All three senators are the only statewide elected Democrats left in their respective states — and all three have outraised their potential general election opponents.

The three men enter the second half of 2023 with an average of $9.9 million cash on hand, and given the furious pace of fundraising in modern elections, all three are likely to keep padding their campaign coffers ahead of the toughest reelection bids of their political careers.

To be sure, there is always an incumbency advantage this early in the cycle, and some of the highly touted Republican candidates in Ohio, Montana and West Virginia just got into the races and have plenty of time to catch up.

But modern day campaigns have become an increasingly expensive proposition. Between consulting fees, television and digital advertisements, and staff salaries, it’s increasingly difficult to run a viable Senate campaign if the candidate cannot raise over seven figures.

Republican Senate candidates in 2022 were vastly outraised by their Democratic counterparts, one of the factors that allowed Democrats to retain control of the upper chamber. So far, Democratic candidates have continued where they left off. The GOP incumbent who has raised the most cash so far — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz — was outraised by Rep. Colin Allred.

"Voters are grassroots supporters are once again supporting battle-tested Senate Democratic candidates in record ways because they recognize the stakes of this election and the importance of stopping Republicans from implementing their toxic agenda," said Tommy Garcia, a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, led this term by Montana Sen. Steve Daines, has made “candidate quality” a priority, seeking to recruit candidates they believe can win both a primary and general election. However, two of their most recent recruits in Montana and Nevada just launched their campaigns and won’t have to disclose how much they have raised until the next deadline.

“Democrat candidates have virtually unlimited campaign cash and dark money at their disposal every cycle,” said National Republican Senatorial Committee communications director Mike Berg. “The problem for them is they are facing a brutal map and are running alongside an extremely unpopular president.”

Red State Dems Rake It In

In Ohio, Brown raised $5 million, spent $2.1 million, and entered July with $8.7 million cash on hand. Brown, seeking his fourth term in the Senate, outraised his Republican challengers and maintained the fundraising pace he set in the first quarter of the year, spanning January through April. Former car dealership owner Bernie Moreno in $2.2 million, spent $745,000, and entered July with $1.5 million cash on hand. State Sen. Matt Dolan loaned his campaign $1 million, raised another $302,000 from individual donors, and entered July with $3.8 million cash on hand. Moreno earned praise from former President Donald Trump when he got in the race, and is endorsed by Republican Sen. J.D. Vance.

In Montana, Tester matched his first-quarter haul and raised another $5 million. His campaign entered July with $10.5 million cash on hand. Senate Republicans have recruited retired Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, but since he announced his campaign recently he won’t have to file a fundraising disclosure until October. His other potential general election, Rep. Matt Rosendale, raised just $291,000 for his House campaign and entered July with $1.5 million cash on hand.

Sheehy has racked up endorsements from Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, Senate Minority Whip John Thune, and Daines, who is Montana’s junior senator. Rosendale, if he gets in the race, is likely to have the backing of the Club for Growth, an influential anti-tax group that spends heavily in Republican primaries and has positioned themselves against Trump for the 2024 election.

And in West Virginia, Manchin outraised two of his potential opponents in the general election — Gov. Jim Justice and Rep. Alex Mooney. Manchin’s $1.7 million haul dwarfed Justice’s $936,000 haul and Mooney’s $550,000 raised between his campaign and joint fundraising committees.

Manchin hasn’t announced whether or not he’ll run for reelection and has refused to tamp down speculation that he would seek a third-party bid for the presidency. But his $10.7 million war chest means he can hit the ground running if he does decide to seek reelection in a state that Trump won twice by over 40 percentage points.

Top Dogs

California Rep. Adam Schiff, who is vying to replace the retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein, won the overall money race in the second quarter, out raising every declared Senate candidate in either party. He hauled in $8.3 million and entered July with $29.8 million cash on hand — a sum that dwarves many GOP presidential hopefuls.

Schiff raised a significant amount of money in the days after he was censured by the House for his involvement in the Trump impeachment proceedings.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who is seeking a third term, raised the most money for a Republican incumbent. His campaign raised $3.3 million and his joint fundraising committee hauled in an additional $1.1 million. However Cruz was out raised by Allred, who raised $6.2 million. Allred’s haul was the highest for any candidate looking to unseat an incumbent.

Four Crucial States, Three Slow Races

Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin will be tightly contested on the presidential level in 2024. But these three states have been fairly quiet on the Senate front.

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, the frontrunner in the Democratic primary, drew a high-profile primary challenger in actor Hill Harper. While no major Republican nominees have yet to declare their candidacies in the race to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Slotkin has mostly had the field to herself. She raised $2.7 million and entered July with $3.7 million cash on hand.

No Republicans have yet to emerge in Pennsylvania or Wisconsin to take on Sens. Bob Casey and Tammy Baldwin, either. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who has floated a bid, hauled in $111,000.

Casey, a mainstay in Pennsylvania politics, raised $4 million and entered July with $6 million cash on hand. Republicans are hoping to lure former Bridgewater Associates CEO and 2022 candidate David McCormick into the race, but he hasn’t launched a bid yet.

And in Wisconsin, Republicans failed to recruit Rep. Mike Gallagher to take on Baldwin, who raised $3.2 million. No candidates have yet to step forward and announced a bid.

Nevada, which seems to evade the national spotlight despite year after year of close races up and down the ballot, is expected to be heavily contested on both the presidential and Senate level next year.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, seeking reelection for the first time, raised $2.7 million and had close to $7.5 million cash on hand. National Republicans recruited retired Army Captain Sam Brown, who ran for Senate in 2022, to seek another bid, but he won’t have to file a fundraising report until October. Meanwhile, Jim Marchant, an electoral conspiracy theorist who narrowly lost the Secretary of State race in 2022, raised a paltry $111,000.

What’s Going On In Arizona?

Montana Senator Jon Tester (D) meets with constituents and supporters at the Democratic Party office in Livingston, MT on July 21, 2018. When he was 9 years old he lost three fingers on his left hand while working in his family butcher shop. William Campbell-Corbis via Getty Images

The biggest question mark on the map is in Arizona, a state where Democrats have found success recently.

After Sen. Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party and became an independent, whether or not she runs for reelection will be one of the defining choices in the Senate election landscape. If she does, a three-way race is on the horizon, which is unprecendented in recent times.

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, the odds-on favorite to become the party’s nominee, raised $3.1 million and entered July with $3.7 million cash on hand.

Gallego outraised Sinema, who raised $1.6 million from April to June. However, she raised just $639,000 from individuals, including just $8,500 from unitemized contributions, better known as donations under $200. The rest of Sinema's money this quarter came via transfers from affiliated committees as well as outside PACS. Gallego raised more money from small donors — $1.7 million — than Sinema raised this entire quarter, a warning sign for Sinema's would-be campaign.

The only declared GOP candidate — Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb — raised just $600,000. Former gubernatorial nominee and TV anchor Kari Lake, who would be the heavy favorite in the GOP primary if she does run, said she’ll decide on a Senate bid by the fall, according to NBC News.