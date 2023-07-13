Senate Democrats Push Justice Department to Protect Right to Travel Across State Lines for Abortion

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, a group of nine Democratic senators asked the Department of Justice to protect Americans’ right to travel to different states to access abortions.

The letter comes as more states across the country enact abortion bans, including some that establish penalties for helping people cross state lines to end a pregnancy. Earlier this week, as the letter points out, the Republican-dominated Iowa legislature voted to enact a 6-week abortion ban.

“We write with concerns about recent state-level efforts to infringe on access to abortion care by targeting Americans’ right to travel,” the letter says. “Idaho passed a law making it illegal for any adult to help a young person travel to another state to receive abortion care with the intent to conceal an abortion from a parent or guardian, even if the pregnancy is a result of incest or parental abuse.”



The letter was signed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Dianne Feinstein, Mazie Hirono, Peter Welch, Raphael Warnock, Alex Padilla, Richard Blumenthal, Kirsten Gillibrand and John Fetterman.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a law in April of this year that prohibits adults from helping a minor get an abortion in another state without parental consent. Texas lawmakers are considering legislation that, according to the bill, restricts “a company’s facilitation of an employee’s travel to obtain an abortion outside of the state.” And both Texas and Tennessee are considering legislation that would restrict government entities from providing aid to out of state abortion-seekers.

“We are writing to better understand DOJ’s assessment of efforts to infringe on Americans’ right to travel and the constitutional right to interstate travel,” the letter added.

The senators requested a briefing from the Reproductive Health Task Force by July 26.