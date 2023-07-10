Senate Democrats Announce Committee Vote on Supreme Court Ethics Reform

A key Senate panel will vote on legislation next week that would reform the Supreme Court’s ethics rules, two Democrats said Monday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act next Thursday.

Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding Supreme Court ethics reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 2, 2023. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“Whether you agree or disagree with the most recent historic decisions by the Supreme Court, we hope we can all agree on one thing — these nine justices have extraordinary powers under our Constitution,” Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Whitehouse of Rhode Island said in a joint statement. “The belief that they should not be held accountable or even disclose lavish gifts from wealthy benefactors is an affront to the nation they were chosen to serve. To hold these nine Justices to the same standard as every other federal judge is not a radical or partisan notion.”

Whitehouse’s proposal would mandate that the high court’s justices adopt a code of conduct with a mechanism to probe alleged violations, improve disclosure and transparency around cases in which a justice is connected to someone with business before the court and require justices to publicly explain their decisions to recuse themselves from cases.

The Supreme Court has been dogged for months by ethics questions and reported conflicts of interest surrounding Republican-appointed Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

The New York Times reported Sunday, for instance, that “Justice Thomas has received benefits — many of them previously unreported — from a broader cohort of wealthy and powerful friends,” including “major donors to conservative causes with broad policy and political interests and much at stake in Supreme Court decisions, even if they were not directly involved in the cases.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, a senior member of the panel, told The Messenger that the court should be given time to see how it adjusts to new rules around disclosures that were adopted in March by the Judicial Conference of the United States.

“The judicial branch felt that there was something wrong and they revised their rules," Grassley said, adding that "more of this stuff that people forgot to report or didn’t think they had to report, they’ll have to report.”

Grassley said he preferred to take a wait-and-see approach on how the new "regulations look a year from now or two years from now.”

The committee's announcement comes as the Senate returned to Washington on Monday after a two-week break — and after the Supreme Court recessed last month following several high-profile decisions.

“So to the Supreme Court, we say: we wish you sunny days on your vacation, but your refusal to meet the most basic ethical standards casts a shadow you cannot escape,” said Durbin, the Judiciary chairman, and Whitehouse, who chairs the Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Action and Federal Rights. “Since the Court won’t act, Congress will.”

The legislation is unlikely to go anywhere in the broader Senate, where a 60-vote threshold for most bills requires at least some bipartisanship, let alone the Republican-controlled House. Democrats have a 51-49 majority over Republicans in the Senate.

The Judiciary Committee held a hearing in May on Supreme Court ethics reform, and the subcommittee held a separate hearing on high court ethics reform last month. Chief Justice John Roberts declined to testify at the committee’s May 2 hearing but shared a statement on the Supreme Court’s ethics principles and practices that left Democratic members dissatisfied.

Durbin and Whitehouse have pushed for the Supreme Court to adopt an enforceable code of conduct for nearly a dozen years now. They sent their first letter to Roberts on the subject in February 2012.

In a floor speech Monday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., criticized rhetoric from President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on the Supreme Court.

“This month, the Judiciary Committee will attempt to force the Court to restructure itself in the name of ‘ethics,’” McConnell said. “But for all Democrats’ breathless fearmongering, the record of the Supreme Court’s latest term tells a very different story. By the numbers, the court remains as ideologically diverse and unpredictable as even passing students of our Constitution know it was designed to be.”

McConnell said almost half of its cases this term were decided unanimously, noting that it “ruled overwhelmingly in both directions — striking down union thuggery and declining to stop the Biden administration’s open border policy.”

“The Supreme Court is not in crisis when it refuses to reliably and predictably advance Democrats’ priorities,” McConnell continued. “The court is not in crisis when it puts the text of our laws above politics. The Supreme Court is a co-equal branch of government. And it should continue to do its job.”

Lindsey McPherson contributed reporting.