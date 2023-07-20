Senate Confirms New EPA Enforcement Chief Two Years After Initial Nomination

The Senate confirmed on Thursday the nomination of David Uhlmann as the new Environmental Protection Agency enforcement chief by a vote of 53-46.

Uhlmannm, the new EPA chief, is a an environmental law professor at the University of Michigan Law School. He was initially nominated in 2021 and then in 2022, but both nominations had then expired.

According to the Senate Press Gallery, both Senators Joe Manchin and John Barrasso voted no.

Both senators, along with a couple others who did not vote, have been critical of President Joe Biden's energy and environmental policies.

Manchin, who has also opposed to the way Biden has implemented the Inflation Reduction Act, has even vowed in May to oppose every EPA nomination until "this Administration’s commitment to their extreme ideology overshadows their responsibility to ensure long-lasting energy and economic security."