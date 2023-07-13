Senate Committee Advances Biden Nominee for Key Fifth Spot on FCC

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday voted to approve President Joe Biden's nominee to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Anna Gomez, an attorney who serves an adviser to State Department's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, will now head to the full Senate for approval as the fifth commissioner on the FCC.

Two other FCC roles were filled after committee votes on Wednesday with Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr continuing in their roles as commissioners for the FCC. Fara Damelin was advanced as inspector general of the FCC.

Federal Communications Commission building in Washington D.C. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

The votes could now make their way to the Senate floor before the chamber's August recess.

Gomez would break an impasse and give Democrats the first three-seat majority on the FCC since January 2021, when former President Barack Obama was in the White House.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, led the opposition of Gomez, saying Democrats are rushing nominations after "slow-walking" the process and accusing Gomez of supporting "heavy-handed net neutrality rules." The senator argued he worried Gomez could lean the FCC towards censorship policies.

"She has given noncommittal answers to my requests for commitments to improve transparency and accountability at the FCC. But most of all, I am troubled by her previous online posts concerning the use of government power to police so-called 'disinformation,'" Cruz said.