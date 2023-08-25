Sen. Tommy Tuberville Says He Has Seen Trump Mug Shot ‘Look,’ Says Arrest Should ‘Energize’ People
Tuberville said that Trump's arrest shows Democrats are 'weaponizing everything they possibly can'
Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Thursday said that the mug shot of former President Donald Trump from his Georgia arrest should "energize" people across the country, including Democrats, to say "enough is enough."
"If you care anything about this country, you should have the same look on your face that President Trump just had on his face during his mug shot," Tuberville told host Greg Kelly during an appearance on his show on Newsmax.
Tuberville said that Trump's arrest for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election shows that Democrats are "weaponizing everything they possibly can" to prevent Republicans from being able to gain control.
"When we gain control their shenanigans and their circus is over with, and they're going to do everything they possibly can," Tuberville said.
He went on to say that Democrats want to "change" the country and Republicans aren't going to allow that.
"They're making matters worse if they don't start balancing out, they're going to try to have an opportunity for themselves to run this country straight into the ground, and I'm not sure that's not what they want to do. These people are smarter than this."
