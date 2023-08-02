Sen. Tim Scott to Visit Border After Recent Surge in Arrests

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has announced that he will visit the U.S. southern border on Friday as a part of his presidential campaign, according to a new report.

Scott’s campaign informed The Hill of his upcoming trip, with Scott saying in a statement: “If you don’t control your back door at your house, it’s not your house. If you don’t control your southern border, it might not be our country.

“That’s why on my first day as Commander-in-Chief, the strongest nation on Earth will stop retreating from our own southern border.”

Scott’s visit comes at a time when illegal border crossings are once again spiking. After a slowdown in June, southern border arrests increased by about a third in July, according to preliminary data obtained by the Washington Post.

More than 130,000 arrests were made in July.

Fellow Republicans presidential hopefuls Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have both visited the border in recent months as well.