Sen. Tim Scott: ‘Ridiculous to Talk About Climate’ Over Border

GOP presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Wednesday, criticized President Joe Biden during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," saying the president has the "wrong focus" and should be paying attention to the border crisis, not climate change.

"This is ridiculous to talk about a climate emergency when we have a border that is an existential threat right now," Scott said.

President Biden is currently touring the country touting his achievements on the environment and proposing new actions to combat climate change. During an interview with The Weather Channel early Wednesday morning, Biden said "practically speaking" he has already declared a climate emergency that climate change is “the existential threat to humanity."

"If we're to believe what the stats say we're at record level heat across the country and in some cases around the world. Do you believe that we're in the middle of climate change and do you believe it's been caused by the use of fossil fuels?" Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade asked Scott.

"The climate is obviously changing, but what we should realize, Brian, is that the country that's cut its carbon footprint in half in the last 25 years is America," Scott responded. "The best thing to do for the climate is to keep our jobs at home."

"But more importantly, Americans have done the right thing," Scott added. "We continue to do the right thing, but the president has done there wrong thing. He has the wrong focus. He refuses to go to our border, its just pitiful."