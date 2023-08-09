Sen. Tim Scott: ‘Ridiculous to Talk About Climate’ Over Border - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Sen. Tim Scott: ‘Ridiculous to Talk About Climate’ Over Border

During an interview with The Weather Channel early Wednesday morning, Biden said 'practically speaking' he has already declared a climate emergency

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) delivers remarks at the Charleston County Republican Party’s Black History Month Banquet on Feb. 16, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina. Win McNamee/Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Wednesday, criticized President Joe Biden during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," saying the president has the "wrong focus" and should be paying attention to the border crisis, not climate change.

"This is ridiculous to talk about a climate emergency when we have a border that is an existential threat right now," Scott said.

President Biden is currently touring the country touting his achievements on the environment and proposing new actions to combat climate change. During an interview with The Weather Channel early Wednesday morning, Biden said "practically speaking" he has already declared a climate emergency that climate change is “the existential threat to humanity."

Read More

"If we're to believe what the stats say we're at record level heat across the country and in some cases around the world. Do you believe that we're in the middle of climate change and do you believe it's been caused by the use of fossil fuels?" Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade asked Scott.

"The climate is obviously changing, but what we should realize, Brian, is that the country that's cut its carbon footprint in half in the last 25 years is America," Scott responded. "The best thing to do for the climate is to keep our jobs at home."

"But more importantly, Americans have done the right thing," Scott added. "We continue to do the right thing, but the president has done there wrong thing. He has the wrong focus. He refuses to go to our border, its just pitiful."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.