Sen Ted Cruz Blasts CNN After Report on Family Moving to Italy: Network Can ‘Move Elsewhere’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took a swipe at CNN on Tuesday after the network reported on a family that said it was moving to Italy because of "the hate" in the U.S.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the senator suggested that the network is "welcome to move elsewhere."

“If @CNN hates America so much, they are welcome to move elsewhere,” Cruz wrote.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at a news conference on the Supreme Court at the U.S. Capitol on July 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

CNN's headquarters are in Atlanta, but the company is global with reporters and broadcasters worldwide.

Cruz, who has often sparred with the news network, has previously faced criticism following a trip his family took to Cancun, Mexico, after a winter storm knocked out power across Texas in 2021.