Sen Ted Cruz Blasts CNN After Report on Family Moving to Italy: Network Can ‘Move Elsewhere’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Sen Ted Cruz Blasts CNN After Report on Family Moving to Italy: Network Can ‘Move Elsewhere’

The senator suggested the network leave the country after it reported on an American family that chose to relocate to Italy

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took a swipe at CNN on Tuesday after the network reported on a family that said it was moving to Italy because of "the hate" in the U.S.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the senator suggested that the network is "welcome to move elsewhere."

“If @CNN hates America so much, they are welcome to move elsewhere,” Cruz wrote. 

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at a news conference on the Supreme Court at the U.S. Capitol on July 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Read More

CNN's headquarters are in Atlanta, but the company is global with reporters and broadcasters worldwide. 

Cruz, who has often sparred with the news network, has previously faced criticism following a trip his family took to Cancun, Mexico, after a winter storm knocked out power across Texas in 2021.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.