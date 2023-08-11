Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away Freedoms

Sen. Ron Johnson said on Friday that the Covid-19 pandemic was "preplanned by an elite group of people" and planned "for our loss of freedom," without offering evidence to back up the claims.
Johnson made the comments in response to a question from Fox Business News' Maria Bartiromo about the use of the disproven COVID treatment ivermectin.
Johnson, who defended the medicine despite multiple studies demonstrating that it does not help COVID patients and can further harm them, also said the pandemic was a "path that is being laid out and planned by an elite group of people that want to take total control over our lives."
The Republican Wisconsin senator said that increasing government spending was part of an overall plot to "take total control of our lives." He also alleged that "also accused the government of increasing spending, and said "there are amendments coming" that will be voted on by the World Health Organization next year that "really risk taking away all of our sovereignty."
The World Health Organization can make recommendations to its member states, including the United States, but it does not have any power to enforce its policies.
"We are up against a very powerful group of people here, Maria," Johnson concluded.
