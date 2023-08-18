Sen. Rand Paul Group Running Ads Hitting Kentucky Gov. Beshear on School Bus Issues

A political action committee (PAC) connected to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is hammering the state's Democratic Governor Andy Beshear in ads over the Jefferson County Public Schools transportation issue.
A slew of criticism flowed into the district following bussing issues on the first day of school, causing the district to delay re-starting the school year by a week. The PAC, Protect Freedom, which is linked to Paul, is using this issue as ammo against Beshear to garner support for Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron.
The group is reportedly working with the School Freedom Fund, who supports pro-school choice candidates, on a "combined $5 million" digital, television, mail and get out the vote program.
Debates over school choice have gotten tense in Kentucky after a bill to set up a tax credit scholarship through the state was found unconstitutional by the Kentucky Supreme Court. The bill would have allowed kids to attend schools outside of their zoned, local public schools.
"Kentucky needs school choice, not Governor Andy Beshear’s failed leadership," one digital ad funded by the PAC reads.
A campaign spokesperson for Beshear, Alex Floyd, told the Lexington Herald Leader that his ads confirm that Cameron's platform has a focus on school choice.
"Daniel Cameron’s allies are running an ad admitting that the centerpiece of his education plan is a voucher scheme that would take tax dollars out of public schools and send them to unaccountable private ones. Cameron’s not offering any real solutions, just a retread of old ideas that would defund and hurt our public schools," Floyd said in a statement.
Paul doesn't not normally involve himself in state-politics, however with his associated PAC running ads against Beshear, he seems to be putting a foot into the ring.
