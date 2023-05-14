Sen. Murphy: ‘Popular Revolt’ If Supreme Court Thwarts Gun Control

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said on Sunday that he believes "there’s going to be a popular revolt" if the Supreme Court blocks gun control legislation.
While Murphy acknowledged the Second Amendment right to own guns, he said on ”NBC’s “Meet the Press“ that "there is also an ability for Congress to regulate who owns weapons and what kind of weapons are owned."
“A court that’s already pretty illegitimate, is going to be in full crisis mode,” he added.
The senator's comments came after a federal judge ruled last Wednesday that a federal law preventing the sale of guns to adults under 21 was unconstitutional.
Also on Sunday, President Biden signed an executive order to "maximize the benefits" of the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which aims to curb gun violence.
To mark the one-year anniversary of the Buffalo supermarket shooting that claimed 10 lives, the president wrote an op-ed in USA Today on Sunday saying he has "taken more meaningful executive action to reduce gun violence than any other president" but also said "Congress must act."
