Sen. Murkowski: In a Trump-Biden Rematch, ‘I Would Go With Joe Manchin’

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on Thursday, said that in a hypothetical rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, she would cast her vote for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“If we go into a 2024 scenario where it's basically a redo between Trump and Biden, what does that say?” Murkowski said while appearing on ‘Firing Line With Margaret Hoover.’ “That we have nobody better than these two?”

Murkowski called for an independent candidate “or somebody who is offering something in the middle.”

“People are hungry for that,” said Murkowski

"If it's a matchup between Biden and Trump, I know exactly where I'd go. I would go with Joe Manchin. I am one who doesn't like to use my vote for the lesser of two evils.”

Murkowski and Manchin, both considered centrists in their respective parties, mutually endorsed each other’s campaigns during the last election cycle. Manchin is now being courted to run by centrists who, like Murkowski, are dissatisfied with what the two major parties in America are offering.