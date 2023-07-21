Sen. Murkowski: In a Trump-Biden Rematch, ‘I Would Go With Joe Manchin’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Sen. Murkowski: In a Trump-Biden Rematch, ‘I Would Go With Joe Manchin’

The Republican senator from Alaska said in an interview that 'people are hungry' for a choice other than Democrat or Republican

Alec Dent
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) (L) talks with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) as they walk through the U.S. Capitol August 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on Thursday, said that in a hypothetical rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, she would cast her vote for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“If we go into a 2024 scenario where it's basically a redo between Trump and Biden, what does that say?” Murkowski said while appearing on ‘Firing Line With Margaret Hoover.’ “That we have nobody better than these two?”

Murkowski called for an independent candidate “or somebody who is offering something in the middle.”

“People are hungry for that,” said Murkowski

"If it's a matchup between Biden and Trump, I know exactly where I'd go. I would go with Joe Manchin. I am one who doesn't like to use my vote for the lesser of two evils.”

Murkowski and Manchin, both considered centrists in their respective parties, mutually endorsed each other’s campaigns during the last election cycle. Manchin is now being courted to run by centrists who, like Murkowski, are dissatisfied with what the two major parties in America are offering.

