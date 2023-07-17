Sen. Mark Kelly Says He Is ‘Concerned’ About No Labels
The Arizona Senator said he is "concerned" about a possible third-party bid in 2024
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., on Sunday said he is "concerned" about the No Labels political group.
"I'm obviously concerned about what's going on here in Arizona and across the country," Kelly said during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "I think the president has a really strong record to run on, and we've got about 18 months before the next election. My hope is that this all gets sorted out."
Kelly said he doesn't see No Labels as a political party. "This is a few individuals putting dark money behind an organization."
- Joe Manchin to Headline No Labels Event Amid Third-Party Presidential Speculation
- ‘He’d Ruin Everything’: Manchin Stokes Democratic Anxiety as He Appears With No Labels in New Hampshire
- No Labels Founder Says She Would End Third-Party Effort if It Aids Trump
- No Labels Wants to Raise $70 Million for Its Third-Party Effort. Its Momentum Is Unclear.
- Ryan Seacrest Is Already Heading Back to ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
The Arizona senator confirmed he has talked to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has flirted with running for president in the past, about the organization and his concerns about a possible third-party run hurting President Joe Biden's chances for reelection, but wouldn't go into further detail.
Manchin raised eyebrows last week when it was announced that he will participate in a No Labels event on Monday.
The centrist Democrat has denied the event will be about a potential 2024 bid, but has repeatedly refused to rule out a White House run.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics