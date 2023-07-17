Sen. Mark Kelly Says He Is ‘Concerned’ About No Labels

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., on Sunday said he is "concerned" about the No Labels political group.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) speaks to reporters after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"I'm obviously concerned about what's going on here in Arizona and across the country," Kelly said during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "I think the president has a really strong record to run on, and we've got about 18 months before the next election. My hope is that this all gets sorted out."

Kelly said he doesn't see No Labels as a political party. "This is a few individuals putting dark money behind an organization."

The Arizona senator confirmed he has talked to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has flirted with running for president in the past, about the organization and his concerns about a possible third-party run hurting President Joe Biden's chances for reelection, but wouldn't go into further detail.

Manchin raised eyebrows last week when it was announced that he will participate in a No Labels event on Monday.

The centrist Democrat has denied the event will be about a potential 2024 bid, but has repeatedly refused to rule out a White House run.