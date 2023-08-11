Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘There Is No Ongoing Investigation of Hunter Biden, or Joe Biden’

Senate Judiciary ranking member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday accused top Justice Department officials of deceit in their handling of an investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

"There is no ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden, or Joe Biden," Graham said on Fox News, ratcheting up an already intense partisan divide over the matter.

"Why would you accept a plea to half the case if you are continuing to investigate the guy for other crimes? Nobody ever does that," he said, referring to the now-defunct agreement the Justice Department had reached with Hunter Biden's attorneys. "The only reason we're talking about this is the plea deal blew up because of a good judge."

President Joe Biden's son had agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges for not paying federal income taxes and enter into a pre-trial diversion program for a felony gun charge. The agreement fell apart in federal court last month after the prosecution and defense provided conflicting answers to the judge about what the deal meant in regard to immunity for other potential crimes.

The two sides were supposed to be negotiating a new deal, but federal prosecutors announced Friday they had reached an impasse.

Senate Judiciary ranking member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he does not believe the Justice Department has an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

That news corresponded with a bombshell announcement Friday from Attorney General Merrick Garland that David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware who has been leading the Hunter Biden investigation, requested and was granted special counsel status in the ongoing probe.

Graham, however, doubts that the investigation was actually ongoing, saying the announcement of Weiss as special counsel seems designed to cover up the federal judge exposing the flaws in the "sweetheart" plea deal.

"I promise you the defense attorney was told this will end the matter," he said. "And when the judge found out this was a non-kosher deal, the prosecutor panicked and said, 'No, there's still an ongoing investigation.'"

Graham's speculative comments ignore the fact that Weiss had announced prior to the plea hearing that there was an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden. Weiss actually acknowledged that in a July 10 letter to Graham.

In the Fox interview, Graham acknowledged he sent a letter to Weiss questioning him about claims from two IRS whistleblowers that Justice Department higher-ups overruled Weiss when he tried to bring charges in the Hunter Biden investigation outside of his jurisdiction in Delaware. Graham did not explicitly acknowledge that Weiss had responded to the letter.

"I asked Mr. Weiss in a letter, 'Is that true or not?' He better answer," Graham said. "Becoming a special counsel does not absolve him of the obligation to answer questions legitimate by the United States senators and House members. So I think they're trying to shut down the congressional investigation."