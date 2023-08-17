Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump Indictments: ‘If You Claim You’re Cheated as a Republican, They’re Gonna Try To Put You in Jail’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump Indictments: ‘If You Claim You’re Cheated as a Republican, They’re Gonna Try To Put You in Jail’

Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is 'criminalizing contesting an election,' the senator said

Published
Zachary Leeman
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Wednesday, accused Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis of criminalizing contesting an election with her recent indictment of former President Donald Trump and a number of allies.

The former president is facing more than a dozen felony charges, including racketeering, related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

"He’s being prosecuted in a way to make challenging an election a crime just for him," Graham told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

The senator claimed there is a double standard at play with Trump's election-related charges, citing Stacey Abrams' delaying conceding in her Georgia gubernatorial race in 2018.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about limits on abortion at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"You can claim you were cheated if you’re a Democrat. If you claim you were cheated as a Republican, they’re going to try to put you in jail," he said.

The South Carolina Republican argued Trump's pushing unproven election fraud theories is not illegal and once again compared Trump's racketeering charges to former candidate Abrams questioning her election.

"There are no rules when it comes to Donald Trump. What's happening in Georgia is criminalizing contesting an election," he said. "Stacey Abrams went on television night after night saying she was cheated and nothing happened to her."

The only way to push back, the senator added, is to elect Trump. He argued Democrats are only ensuring Trump becomes the GOP's 2024 nominee.

"The way you fix this is to elect a Republican president and it will be Donald Trump, the nominee," he siad.

