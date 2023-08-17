Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump Indictments: ‘If You Claim You’re Cheated as a Republican, They’re Gonna Try To Put You in Jail’
Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is 'criminalizing contesting an election,' the senator said
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Wednesday, accused Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis of criminalizing contesting an election with her recent indictment of former President Donald Trump and a number of allies.
The former president is facing more than a dozen felony charges, including racketeering, related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
"He’s being prosecuted in a way to make challenging an election a crime just for him," Graham told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday.
The senator claimed there is a double standard at play with Trump's election-related charges, citing Stacey Abrams' delaying conceding in her Georgia gubernatorial race in 2018.
"You can claim you were cheated if you’re a Democrat. If you claim you were cheated as a Republican, they’re going to try to put you in jail," he said.
The South Carolina Republican argued Trump's pushing unproven election fraud theories is not illegal and once again compared Trump's racketeering charges to former candidate Abrams questioning her election.
- Lindsey Graham Booed and Called a ‘Traitor’ at South Carolina Donald Trump Rally
- Lindsey Graham Gets Into Tense Exchange With TV Host Over Trump Indictment
- Lindsey Graham’s Efforts to Pay Legal Fees Tied to Trump Georgia Probe Continued into 2023, Documents Show
- Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘There Is No Ongoing Investigation of Hunter Biden, or Joe Biden’
- Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Lindsey Graham
- Graham Says Trump Should Face Judgment at Ballot Box Instead of ‘Liberal Jurisdictions’
"There are no rules when it comes to Donald Trump. What's happening in Georgia is criminalizing contesting an election," he said. "Stacey Abrams went on television night after night saying she was cheated and nothing happened to her."
The only way to push back, the senator added, is to elect Trump. He argued Democrats are only ensuring Trump becomes the GOP's 2024 nominee.
"The way you fix this is to elect a Republican president and it will be Donald Trump, the nominee," he siad.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics