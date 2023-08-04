Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Blasts Schumer Over New York Receiving $100M+ for Asylum Seekers - The Messenger
Politics.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Blasts Schumer Over New York Receiving $100M+ for Asylum Seekers

'I want you to know that I am continuing to fight this, and I am livid,' Sinema said during an event this week in Yuma, Arizona

Published
Kayla Gallagher
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) arrives for an address by Israeli President Isaac Herzog during a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol on July 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Herzog’s speech on the floor of the House of Representatives stirred controversy as some liberal Democrats planned to boycott of the Israeli president’s speech, underscoring tensions between the two countries. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., says she is "livid" that New York received more than $100 million in aid for asylum seekers when she says her state of Arizona is "facing the brunt" of the border crisis.

"What we’re experiencing here in Arizona is matched only by what folks are experiencing in southern Texas," Sinema said during an event on Wednesday in Yuma, Ariz., a city on the Southern U.S. border.

"Those are the two communities that are experiencing this crisis," she continued. "The rest of the country is seeing some elements of it, but we are facing the brunt. And it is wrong and unfair that the [Shelter and Services Program] money is going to places other than south Texas and south Arizona."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is set to grant New York City $104.6 million in funds to assist in the growing number of migrants entering the city.

Earlier this week, crowds of migrants were seen waiting for help and sleeping outside the Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, The Messenger reported. New York City officials are reportedly considering housing migrants in Central Park as they scramble to find shelter for asylum seekers.

Sinema argues that the FEMA money New York is receiving, should be for "decompression at the border." She says the only reason the city is getting any money is because "the leader of the United States Senate is from New York. That is how a bunch of money went to New York," blaming Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"The fact that a yeoman’s amount of this money went to New York City, in my opinion, is wrong because they are not a border state and they are not facing the kind of pressure that we are facing here," she said.

Sinema added: "I want you to know that I am continuing to fight this, and I am livid."

