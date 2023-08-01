Sen. Katie Britt Recovering at Home After Receiving Care for ‘Sudden’ Numbness

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., on Monday revealed that she is recovering at home after receiving medical care for a ”sudden onset of numbness” in her face.

”While with my family in Montgomery this past weekend, I experienced a sudden onset of numbness in my face,“ the Alabama senator said in a statement. “I was admitted to Baptist Medical Center South for evaluation.”

Britt said doctors determined the symptoms were the result of swelling of facial nerve, likely caused by a post-viral infection. The condition is not life-threatening and recovery could take several weeks.

“I’m grateful for the medical professionals providing excellent care, and my family and I are deeply grateful for your prayers,” Britt said.

The statement comes just after Congress broke for a month-long recess. The Senate is not slated to return to Washington until after Labor Day.

Britt is serving her first term in the Upper Chamber and in November became the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate.