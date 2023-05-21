The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 Race

    Scott has yet to officially announce his run, but his FEC paperwork was filed on Friday.

    Kelly Rissman
    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, plans to endorse South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott for president in 2024, according to Politico.

    The Senate Majority whip will attend the South Carolina Senator's presidential launch event in his home state on Monday, according to the publication. Fellow South Dakotan Sen. Mike Rounds has also backed Scott's run.

    Scott has yet to announce his candidacy, although he filed his candidacy paperwork with the FEC on Friday.

    Scott entered the race as a growing number of Republicans have publicly stated they want a nominee other than former President Donald Trump.

    Earlier on Sunday, Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy said he doesn't "think Trump can win a general election."

    Another prominent Republican, Texas Sen. John Cornyn, said last week that he wants a GOP candidate other than Trump to win the nomination. He said, “DeSantis has shown he can. Nikki Haley has shown that she can. Tim Scott has shown he can."

