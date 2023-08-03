Sen. Joe Manchin Says Fitch Downgrade Indicates ‘Historic Fail of Leadership’

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Thursday called the downgrading of the country’s credit rating a “historic failure of leadership by both political parties and the executive branch.”

The senator also urged lawmakers to work together as the federal government approaches a potential government shutdown in September if it fails to pass a budget.

“This is a stark warning that cannot be ignored,” Manchin said in a statement. “We must act now to fully fund the government and address our national debt before we wake up to a future where America’s superpower status is in jeopardy and we have lost the confidence of our allies around the world. Every American will suffer if Washington politics get in the way of long-term solutions that address these challenges.”

Fitch Ratings reduced the U.S. long-term foreign currency issuer debt rating from AAA to AA+ this week. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Fitch Ratings reduced the U.S. long-term foreign currency issuer debt rating from AAA to AA+ this week, kickstarting a stock market tumble. The credit rating company cited recent economic shocks, tax cuts and contributions to successive debt increases. The company added it expects the general government deficit to rise to 6.3 percent of gross domestic product this year from 3.7 percent in 2022.

"Repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management,” Fitch said.

The country’s debt total currently stands at over $32 trillion.