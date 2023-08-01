Sen. Graham: Russian Nuclear Attack on Ukraine Would Be Attack on ‘NATO Itself’ - The Messenger
Politics
Sen. Graham: Russian Nuclear Attack on Ukraine Would Be Attack on ‘NATO Itself’

The South Carolina senator has been open with his support for Ukraine

Kayla Gallagher
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Monday warned Russia on Twitter, telling the nation that the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine in the ongoing war, would be the same as an attack on "NATO itself."

"To my Russian friends who talk about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine: You need to understand that would be an attack on NATO itself, given Ukraine’s proximity to NATO territory," Graham tweeted.

The senator's comments come after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested that Moscow may have to use nuclear weaponry to thwart Kyiv if their counter-offensive is successful.

"Imagine if the.. offensive, which is backed by NATO, was a success and they tore off a part of our land then we would be forced to use a nuclear weapon according to the rules of a decree from the president of Russia," Medvedev said in a Telegram post. "There would simply be no other option. So our enemies should pray for our warriors' (success). They are making sure that a global nuclear fire is not ignited."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about limits on abortion at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Graham has been open with his support for Ukraine and has claimed that the U.S. investment into the nation is the "best money we've ever spent." In May, Russia's Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for Graham after comments he made during a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy where he said "Free or die. and the Russians are dying."

Medvedev called Graham an "old fool" and said he "shouldn't have done that," according to Reuters.

"Time to sober up, realize that your barbaric invasion of Ukraine is not working, withdraw and save many young Russians from a pointless death," Graham wrote.

