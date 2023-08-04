Sen. Feinstein’s Daughter Controls Family Lawsuits, Not Other Matters, Source Says

Reports connecting Sen. Dianne Feinstein's health to her daughter having legal decision-making power for the 90-year-old lawmaker are overstated, a source familiar with the situation told The Messenger.

The matter, involving power of attorney, caught national attention after The New York Times reported on it Thursday as part of a larger story about lawsuits Feinstein, D-Calif., and her daughter, Katherine, are pursuing against the daughters of Feinstein's late husband, Richard C. Blum. The litigation involves efforts to sell a beach property and recover proceeds of Blum's life insurance.

The Times' report connects the matter to Feinstein's health, in part by noting that money from the life insurance policy and selling the beach house is needed to help pay for the senator's medical bills. Feinstein's frail health has been on stark display since May, when she returned to the Senate after a monthslong absence for treatment of shingles and related complications.

The San Francisco Chronicle and the Associated Press both reported on July 19 about the lawsuits, noting that Katherine Feinstein was given power of attorney.

The power of attorney is solely for the lawsuits and not comparable to a conservatorship or legal arrangement where Feinstein's daughter is making all decisions for her, the source familiar with the situation, who requested anonymity to speak freely about private financial matters, told The Messenger.

The senator was in Washington when the lawsuits were filed, so she thought it best for her daughter to handle those legal matters, the source added.

Questions about Feinstein's ability to serve in her advanced age — she is the eldest of all 100 senators — skyrocketed when she was sidelined from the Senate for three months while recovering from her bout with shingles.

Feinstein announced shortly before her shingles diagnosis that she would retire after completing her term next year. During her absence and since returning in noticeably worsened health, she has resisted suggestions and outright calls that she resign before her term ends.

When Feinstein resumed work in Washington on May 9, she said in a statement she was still experiencing temporary side effects from the shingles virus. Since those side effects included vision and balance impairments, her office said she would sometimes need a wheelchair to travel around the Capitol.

A week after her return, The New York Times reported Feinstein experienced more complications than previously disclosed, including facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. She also had a case of post-shingles encephalitis, a type of brain swelling that can leave patients with lasting memory or language problems, confusion and mood disorders, headaches and difficulties walking, the newspaper reported.

Last week Feinstein exhibited a bout of confusion during an Appropriations Committee meeting. She started to read from a prepared speech at a time when senators were supposed to be registering their votes on a bill. Appropriations Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., had to cut Feinstein off and tell her, "Just say 'aye.'"

This week, Feinstein missed an event she was scheduled to attend in San Francisco on Wednesday because she was not feeling well and had a cough, the Chronicle reported.