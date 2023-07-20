Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Face Subpoena from Twitter Over Communications With Agencies
Warren is one of many Democratic lawmakers who pushed the FTC to investigate Twitter's data privacy policies following mass layoffs
Twitter plans to subpoena Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in relation to their legal battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over data breaches.
The social media company said in a court filing on Thursday that they would seek communications between Warren's office, Twitter, its owner, Elon Musk, and the FTC.
Communications between the senator's office and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are also of interest.
Last week, Twitter requested that the court scrap a consent order filed by the FTC regarding their data practices after questions were raised about their ability to comply following the mass layoffs and cost cuts made by Musk last year.
Warren is one of many Democratic lawmakers who pushed the FTC to investigate Twitter's data privacy policies following the layoffs.
The company accused the FTC of bias and overreach, according to federal court filings in San Francisco.
When asked for comment on the matter by Reuters, Twitter responded with the poop emoji, which is a standard practice for the company.
