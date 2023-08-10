Sen Durbin Slams Justice Thomas Over ‘Lavish’ Gifts After New Report - The Messenger
Politics.
Sen Durbin Slams Justice Thomas Over ‘Lavish’ Gifts After New Report

Durbin added that Congress 'must act' if Chief Justice John Roberts and the rest of the Supreme Court do not

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Democrats have continued to call for Supreme Court ethics reform. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Thursday criticized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after a new report showed the justice received at least 38 destination vacations, 26 private jet flights, eight helicopter rides, a dozen VIP tickets to sporting events, two luxury resorts stay in Florida and Jamaica, and a standing invite to an exclusive golf resort during his tenure.

“The latest ProPublica revelation of unreported lavish gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas makes it clear: these are not merely ethical lapses," Durbin said. "This is a shameless lifestyle underwritten for years by a gaggle of fawning billionaires."

Durbin added that Congress "must act" if Chief Justice John Roberts and the rest of the Supreme Court do not.

Thomas came under scrutiny earlier this year after another ProPublica report revealed the justice had received other gifts he had not previously disclosed from mega donors like real estate billionaire Harlan Crowe.

Democratic lawmakers have continued to call for ethics reform for the Supreme Court as public support for the body sits at an all-time low.

