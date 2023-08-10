Sen Durbin Slams Justice Thomas Over ‘Lavish’ Gifts After New Report

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., on Thursday criticized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after a new report showed the justice received at least 38 destination vacations, 26 private jet flights, eight helicopter rides, a dozen VIP tickets to sporting events, two luxury resorts stay in Florida and Jamaica, and a standing invite to an exclusive golf resort during his tenure.
“The latest ProPublica revelation of unreported lavish gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas makes it clear: these are not merely ethical lapses," Durbin said. "This is a shameless lifestyle underwritten for years by a gaggle of fawning billionaires."
Durbin added that Congress "must act" if Chief Justice John Roberts and the rest of the Supreme Court do not.
Thomas came under scrutiny earlier this year after another ProPublica report revealed the justice had received other gifts he had not previously disclosed from mega donors like real estate billionaire Harlan Crowe.
- Can Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas be impeached?
- Durbin Slams ‘Untenable’ Harlan Crow Response to Senate Committee
- June 5 Deadline Set for Clarence Thomas-Linked Conservative Donor to Divulge Justice Travel and Gifts
- Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Supreme Court Ethics Reform
- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Again Delays Filing His Financial Disclosures
- Senate Democrats Announce Committee Vote on Supreme Court Ethics Reform
Democratic lawmakers have continued to call for ethics reform for the Supreme Court as public support for the body sits at an all-time low.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics
- Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey ContinuesPolitics
- Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘There Is No Ongoing Investigation of Hunter Biden, or Joe Biden’Politics
- Kamala Harris: Gun Control Will Happen at the Ballot BoxPolitics
- GOP House Oversight Chair James Comer Says Jared Kushner Crossed the Line With Saudi DealingsPolitics