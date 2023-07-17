Sen. Duckworth Says She Could Approve of Supreme Court Expansion, But Not Now
The Democratic lawmaker said the focus should be on appointing the right judges who can be 'elevated' to the higher court
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said she is not ready to back the expansion of the Supreme Court. At least not yet.
"I think I’m not opposed to court expansion, but I’m not certainly there where I would support it at this point in time," the senator said on Sunday in an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press."
She noted fellow Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin is focused on confirming qualified federal judges who can later be "elevated" to positions on the Supreme Court, which currently holds a 6-3 conservative-leaning majority.
"I think what we need to do is what we’re continuing to do, and my senior senator from Illinois, Sen. Durbin, is doing a great job of confirming justices to all of the various levels of federal benches so that we have folks in place who can be elevated to the Supreme Court who are not going to be the activist judges like Neil Gorsuch," Duckworth said.
The Supreme Court has earned the ire of Democrats with a number of recent controversial decisions, from overturning Roe v. Wade to gutting affirmative action policies on college campuses to blocking President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan.
Duckworth has been one of the more vocal Democratic critics criticizing the Supreme Court for these rulings.
Some Democrats have pushed for an expansion of the court, but others, including the president, have warned against it, saying it could only further politicize the bench.
"I think if we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that’s not healthy," he said last month.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics