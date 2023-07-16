Sen. Duckworth Blasts Tuberville’s Military Nominations Hold: ‘Jeopardizing Our Nation’s Ability to Lead the Free World’

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) accused Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) of "jeopardizing" the country's ability to "lead the free world" with his blockade of hundreds of military nominations.

"It is bizarre for Senator Tuberville to say that he’s not jeopardizing national security when he injects politics into the defense process," the senator told Meet the Press on Sunday. "And frankly this is not the time to do it, not when there is a war going on in Europe, not when American leadership is vital to the international global order."

Duckworth is an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs in combat.

Tammy Duckworth speaking at Democratic Party press conference at the U.S. Capitol Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The senator was echoing Joe Biden's points on Tuberville's protest. The president called the blockade "totally irresponsible."

Tuberville, a member of the Armed Services Committee, is blocking more than 200 military promotions over a Department of Defense policy providing travel reimbursement and time off for military service members seeking abortion care out of state.

"Right now, Sen. Tuberville is jeopardizing our nation’s ability to lead the free world at a time when there’s a war in Europe because he wants to inject politics into this," Duckworth said on Sunday.

The senator previously called Tuberville's protest a "snapshot of today's GOP."

"Tuberville’s partisan charade has stalled roughly 250 military promotions. And as of this week, his stunt has left the United States Marine Corps without a commandant for the first time since before World War I," she wrote in an MSNBC op-ed. This ploy is shameful and disgraceful; misogynistic and sadistic; self-interested yet self-defeating. In other words, it’s a perfect snapshot of today’s GOP."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called Tuberville's protest a "national security issue" last week.

"This is a national security issue. It’s a readiness issue. And, we shouldn’t kid ourselves. I think any member of the Senate Armed Services Committee knows that," he said.