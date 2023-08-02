Sen. Dick Durbin Hammers Justice Alito Over Congressional Authority Claims: ‘Unwise and Unwelcome’

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin on Wednesday called out Justice Samuel Alito's recent comments claiming Congress has no constitutional right to oversee the high court, saying they were “unwise and unwelcome.”

Alito said in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that Congress had "no authority" to regulate the Supreme Court, just after a Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a new ethics reform in the Supreme Court. The proposal includes procedures to accept and investigate complaints of judicial misconduct.

"Justice Alito is providing speculative public commentary on a bill that is still going through the legislative process," Durbin said, as reported by the Hill. "Let’s be clear: Justice Alito is not the 101st member of the United States Senate.”

Durbin also pointed out that Chief Justice John Roberts has “resisted efforts” to work with a panel and discuss the ethics reform.

Other senators have also addressed Alito's comments. Democrat Chris Murphy, for example, responded that the justice's "seat on the Supreme Court exists only because of an act passed by Congress."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal also posted on his social media that if Alito is willing to say "that Congress has no authority over the Court, he should come before Congress to tell us directly why — in testimony before the Judiciary Committee.”

A ProPublica report has shown that Alito accepted luxury travel on a private jet with hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, which Durbin also addressed on Wednesday.

“The next time Justice Alito thinks about taking a private plane to a billionaire-funded fishing trip, he should have to ask more than ‘Can I take this empty seat?’" Durbin said. "He should have to ask if doing so is consistent with his legally-mandated ethical obligations.”