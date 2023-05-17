Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who returned to Capitol Hill last week after a months-long absence due to illness and continues to face calls to resign, insisted to reporters that she hasn’t “been gone” in a now-viral exchange.
The California Democrat, 89, faced the latest round of questions Tuesday afternoon, after making a brief appearance on the Senate floor for a vote.
“Oh, you’re an eager one,” Feinstein told a Slate reporter when she was approached outside an elevator and asked how she was feeling.
“Oh, I’m feeling fine. I have a problem with the leg,” said Feinstein, who has been getting around via wheelchair since returning from an absence to fight shingles. On recommendation of her doctors, she has said that she is keeping a light schedule.
- Dianne Feinstein Confused GOP Sen. Tim Scott for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock: Report
- Pelosi Daughter’s Connection to Feinstein Raises Questions
- Feinstein and Fetterman: Different Treatments Based on Politics or Gender?
- Feinstein Helps Advance Biden Nominees in Senate Judiciary Committee Return
- Dianne Feinstein’s Illness Reportedly More Serious Than Previously Revealed
Asked then about the reception she’s received from fellow lawmakers since returning, Feinstein insisted that she was never gone to begin with.
“No, I haven’t been gone,” she said, in an exchange corroborated by a Los Angeles Times reporter who was also present. “I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working.”
Asked to clarify whether she meant that she had been working from home, Feinstein doubled down.
“No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting,” she said. “Please. You either know or don’t know.”
She deflected a final question about calls for her resignation before being wheeled away by an aide, Slate reported.
Even before her recent monthslong absence, Feinstein had faced scrutiny over her mental capacity for the job in her advanced age.
Feinstein has said that she will not run for re-election in 2024, though some lawmakers have called for her to resign sooner. They include fellow Democrats Rep. Ro Khanna, also of California, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York. They say that Feinstein’s missing votes on issues crucial to the party’s platform have been damaging.
Feinstein, however, has signaled that she intends to serve out her term.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 RacePolitics
- No Debt Limit Breakthrough Yet as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics