Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who returned to Capitol Hill last week after a months-long absence due to illness and continues to face calls to resign, insisted to reporters that she hasn’t “been gone” in a now-viral exchange.

The California Democrat, 89, faced the latest round of questions Tuesday afternoon, after making a brief appearance on the Senate floor for a vote.

“Oh, you’re an eager one,” Feinstein told a Slate reporter when she was approached outside an elevator and asked how she was feeling.

“Oh, I’m feeling fine. I have a problem with the leg,” said Feinstein, who has been getting around via wheelchair since returning from an absence to fight shingles. On recommendation of her doctors, she has said that she is keeping a light schedule.

Asked then about the reception she’s received from fellow lawmakers since returning, Feinstein insisted that she was never gone to begin with.

“No, I haven’t been gone,” she said, in an exchange corroborated by a Los Angeles Times reporter who was also present. “I haven’t been gone. I’ve been working.”

Asked to clarify whether she meant that she had been working from home, Feinstein doubled down.

“No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting,” she said. “Please. You either know or don’t know.”

She deflected a final question about calls for her resignation before being wheeled away by an aide, Slate reported.

Even before her recent monthslong absence, Feinstein had faced scrutiny over her mental capacity for the job in her advanced age.

Feinstein has said that she will not run for re-election in 2024, though some lawmakers have called for her to resign sooner. They include fellow Democrats Rep. Ro Khanna, also of California, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York. They say that Feinstein’s missing votes on issues crucial to the party’s platform have been damaging.

Feinstein, however, has signaled that she intends to serve out her term.