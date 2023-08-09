Sen. Dianne Feinstein Rushed to Hospital After a Fall - The Messenger
Politics.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Rushed to Hospital After a Fall

The California senator, who is 90, went to the hospital on Tuesday evening and got back home the same night

Mariana Labbate
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) attends a business hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill May 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was hospitalized after tripping and falling in her home in San Francisco, according to a spokesperson.

The longtime senator, who is 90 years old, went to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon and got back home the same night. The news was first reported by TMZ.

Feinstein’s office confirmed the hospitalization on Wednesday, saying it was a minor fall and that “all her scans were clear.” 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, also released a statement saying he spoke to Feinstein on the phone on Wednesday morning.

“She said she suffered no injuries and briefly went to the hospital as a precaution," Schumer wrote. "I’m glad she is back home now and is doing well.”

Earlier this month, Feinstein granted power of attorney to her daughter Katherine Feinstein, reportedly as part of her legal battle over her husband’s estate. Sources explained she was still responsible for all her decisions as a senator.

The senator also had an issue while voting on a bill in late July, when a fellow Democrat told her to "just say 'aye' " as she attempted to explain a vote with a prepared speech.

Feinstein is the oldest current senator.

