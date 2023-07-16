Sen. Cotton Accuses Pentagon of Paying for ‘Abortion Tourism’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) accused the Pentagon of paying for "abortion tourism" over a policy providing time off and travel reimbursement for military service members seeking abortions out of state.

"It shouldn’t be taxpayer funds giving them three weeks of paid ... leave and then also paying for travel and lodging and meal," the senator told Fox News' Shannon Bream.

He noted that it was "something that we don’t even give our troops when they have a parent die or a sibling die, or a beloved grandparent dies."

Tom Cotton leaving meeting with the Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Cotton's comments follow the House passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2024. One of the amendments included was a block against the Pentagon providing reimbursement for travel related to obtaining an abortion.

"The military should not be paying for abortion tourism," Cotton emphasized.

The senator suggested female members of the military seeking to travel to obtain an abortion use their "annual leave" time.

The Department of Defense updated its health care policies after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A number of states enacted new restrictions on abortions, requiring many who need abortions to travel out of state.

"The defense bill that the House passed funds our troops and the weapons they need to keep us safe. If Democrats are worried about 'politicization,' they should do away with taxpayer-funded abortions and sex change operations," Cotton tweeted when sharing his Fox interview.