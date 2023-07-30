Sen. Chris Murphy Blasts Justice Alito: ‘His Seat on the Supreme Court Only Exists’ Because of Congress

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., blasted Justice Samuel Alito after the judge said Congress has no regulatory power over the Supreme Court.

"First of all, it’s just stunningly wrong. And he should know that more than anyone else because his seat on the Supreme Court exists only because of an act passed by Congress. It is Congress that establishes the number of justices on the Supreme Court," Murphy said on CNN's State of the Union.

Alito's comments came in response to talk of an ethics policy on members of the Supreme Court.

Reports about lavish gifts given to Supreme Court Justices, including a fishing trip for Alito, have put the judges under scrutiny.

In his interview with the Wall Street Journal, Alito admitted his view on Congress' authority over the Supreme Court was "controversial" at the moment.

"I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it: No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period," he said.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Democratic lawmakers have also blasted the conservative-leaning court over rulings like gutting affirmative action on college campuses and overturning Roe v. Wade.

"It is just wrong on the facts to say that Congress doesn’t have anything to do with the rules guiding the Supreme Court. In fact, from the very beginning, Congress has set those rules," Murphy said on Sunday.

Murphy argued Alito's comment proves that he views himself as a politician more than a judge.

"It's disturbing that Alito feels the need to insert himself into a congressional debate, and it is just more evidence that these justices on the Supreme Court, these conservative justices, just see themselves as politicians," the senator said.