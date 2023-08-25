Sen. Bob Menendez Could Face Corruption Charges: Report

The Department of Justice is considering charges against Sen. Bob Mendendez, D-N.J., according to a new report Friday.
The Wall Street Journal reported that sources familiar with the matter say prosecutors will meet with Menendez's attorneys in the coming weeks as they conclude a public-corruption probe that has lasted several years.
Menendez, a high-ranking Democrat in the Senate who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been the subject of an investigation by the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York regarding allegations that Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, may have performed political favors for gifts.
One specific allegation involves a New Jersey businessman who became the sole certifier of halal meat exported from the United States to Egypt after a meeting with Egyptian officials that Menendez hosted in his office.
"The senator remains confident this matter will be successfully resolved," a Menendez spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal.
Menendez had previously been charged with a bribery scheme in 2015, but saw the charges dropped after a mistrial.
