‘SEE SOMETHING / SAY SOMETHING!!!’: GOP Debate Security Told To Keep Trump Spokesmen Out 

MILWAUKEE — Security guards at the first Republican presidential debate were advised not to allow former President Donald Trump’s campaign spokesmen into the media entrance at Fiserv Forum this week, according to a paper viewed by The Messenger.

“SEE SOMETHING / SAY SOMETHING!!! NOT APPROVED FOR ENTRY // NOT VALID CREDENTIAL (PLAZA or ARENA),” the paper read. The text was accompanied by photos of Trump spokesmen Jason Miller, Danny Tiso and Justin Caparole.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether security was enforcing the warning on the paper because the Trump team made it inside Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. The Trump campaign was not allowed inside the debate space for candidate walk-throughs on Tuesday, however.

“This paper was designed and printed by the Fiserv Forum security team as a guide for candidate walk throughs that took place yesterday. FOX News Media was not involved with the production of the document and did not sanction any of the language used," a Fox News spokesperson said.

A security worker at Fiserv Forum confirmed to The Messenger that the paper was real and belonged to them before taking it away.

“Fox News’ ‘Never Trump’ bias against President Trump apparently now extends to his supporters as well. It’s tacky, it’s petty, and it explains why their ratings are in the toilet. Watch President Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson on Twitter tonight at 8:55pm ET!” Miller said in a text message, promoting Trump’s debate counter programming — and adding that he sent the text from inside the debate hall.

Trump is boycotting the GOP debate but he has flooded Milwaukee with campaign surrogates in his absence. The former president has also pushed for his boosters to go into the spin room after the debate, where campaign boosters push a candidate’s message to the press. Some rival Republican campaigns discussed lobbying Fox and the Republican National Committee to keep Trump surrogates out of the room because he is not attending the event himself.

Security was also advised not to allow those with Vivek Ramaswamy campaign credentials or Larry Elder campaign credentials to enter the building, according to the paper. Ramaswamy will appear on stage at the debate, while Elder did not qualify.

