Security for DeSantis Tallied More Than $9M as He Prepped for White House Bid

State records show Florida taxpayers paid 55 percent more to cover the cost of security for Gov. Ron DeSantis last year as he geared up for a White House bid, NBC reported.

The total bill of $9.4 million reported by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is $3 million more than the agency spent the prior fiscal year.

In a statement to NBC, a press secretary for DeSantis attributed the increase to the Florida governor's travel schedule as he campaigned for Republican candidates, attended political fundraisers and began his presidential bid.

“His record as the most effective conservative governor in American history has also earned him an elevated threat profile and FDLE has increased the number of protective agents to ensure the governor and his family remain,” the secretary said.

The prior fiscal year, the cost of protecting the Florida governor totaled about $6 million.

DeSantis remains former President Donald Trump's top rival in the Republican primary for the GOP nomination but has struggled to gain ground ahead of next week's first debate.