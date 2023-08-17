Security for DeSantis Tallied More Than $9M as He Prepped for White House Bid

State records show Florida taxpayers paid 55 percent more to cover the cost of security for Gov. Ron DeSantis last year as he geared up for a White House bid, NBC reported.
The total bill of $9.4 million reported by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is $3 million more than the agency spent the prior fiscal year.
In a statement to NBC, a press secretary for DeSantis attributed the increase to the Florida governor's travel schedule as he campaigned for Republican candidates, attended political fundraisers and began his presidential bid.
“His record as the most effective conservative governor in American history has also earned him an elevated threat profile and FDLE has increased the number of protective agents to ensure the governor and his family remain,” the secretary said.
The prior fiscal year, the cost of protecting the Florida governor totaled about $6 million.
DeSantis remains former President Donald Trump's top rival in the Republican primary for the GOP nomination but has struggled to gain ground ahead of next week's first debate.
- Casey DeSantis Teases Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Presidential Campaign Bid
- Before Entering Politics, Ron DeSantis Touted His Ivy League Pedigree as a Test Prep Entrepreneur
- Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Protecting Against ‘Biomedical Security State’ Into Law
- Ron ‘The Résumé’ DeSantis Debuts Presidential Bid on Twitter
- Is Ron DeSantis Likable Enough? Florida Governor Hits Reset
- Ron DeSantis to Launch Presidential Bid During Twitter Interview With Elon Musk
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics