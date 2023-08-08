Security Beefed Up for Judge in Trump Jan. 6 Case: Report

Security has been increased for Judge Tanya Chutkan, who has been assigned to preside over the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C, according to CNN.
“Ensuring that judges can rule independently and free from harm or intimidation is paramount to the rule of law,,” U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Drew Wade told CNN. “While we do not discuss our specific security measures, we continuously review the measures in place and take appropriate steps to ensure the integrity of the federal judicial process.”
Chutkan, appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2014, has handed out tough sentences to defendants found guilty of rioting at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Citing Chutkan’s record and claiming that it would be “impossible” to get a fair trial in the nation’s capital, both Trump and his attorney John Lauro have called for the case to be moved from D.C.
Security at the D.C. courthouse was also heightened last week ahead of the former president’s third arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to four charges related to his efforts to hold onto power following the 2020 election.
Trump is also facing cases in New York and Florida, with additional charges possibly coming in Georgia.
