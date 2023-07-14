Secretaries of State in Pennsylvania and New Mexico Interviewed By Federal Prosecutors In 2020 Election Interference Probe 

Federal prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office interviewed the secretaries of state in Pennsylvania and new Mexico Friday in the ongoing probe into interference of the 2020 election.

Familiar sources told CNN Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt met with prosecutors in March and New Mexico’s top election official, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, went with prosecutors in the last few months.

Smith’s team had sent subpoenas to local and state officials in seven states that Trump and his allies targeted and where his campaign gathered the fake electors.

The news, which comes one day after two familiar sources told The Washington Post Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) has ramped up her investigation into Republican-led efforts to overturn the state’s results in the 2020 election.

Schmidt and Oliver are the latest actors to be interviewed in Smith’s wide-ranging probe.