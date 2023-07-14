Secretaries of State in Pennsylvania and New Mexico Interviewed By Federal Prosecutors In 2020 Election Interference Probe
The news comes one day after it was reported Arizona’s attorney general is ramping up her investigation into election interference in the state
Federal prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office interviewed the secretaries of state in Pennsylvania and new Mexico Friday in the ongoing probe into interference of the 2020 election.
Familiar sources told CNN Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt met with prosecutors in March and New Mexico’s top election official, Maggie Toulouse Oliver, went with prosecutors in the last few months.
Smith’s team had sent subpoenas to local and state officials in seven states that Trump and his allies targeted and where his campaign gathered the fake electors.
The news, which comes one day after two familiar sources told The Washington Post Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) has ramped up her investigation into Republican-led efforts to overturn the state’s results in the 2020 election.
- Prosecutors Interviewed Michigan Secretary of State in 2020 Elections Probe: Report
- DOJ to Interview Georgia Secretary of State In Trump 2020 Election Fraud Probe: Report
- Federal Prosecutors Interview Wisconsin’s Top Election Official In 2020 Probe
- Former Trump Campaign Official Working With Special Counsel in 2020 Election Interference Probe
- DOJ Questions Georgia’s Secretary of State In 2020 Probe and Seeks Chat With Ex-Election Director: Report
Schmidt and Oliver are the latest actors to be interviewed in Smith’s wide-ranging probe.
