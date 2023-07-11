Secret Service to Brief Lawmakers on White House Cocaine

The Secret Service will brief members of the House Oversight Committee on Thursday about the agency's discovery of cocaine in the White House earlier this month, according to a source familiar with the panel's plans.

The discovery of the drugs at the White House prompted both a brief evacuation of the building on July 2 and a political hailstorm for President Joe Biden, who has been peppered with criticism by Republicans.

A view of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2023. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Some Republicans baselessly fingered Hunter Biden, the president’s son, who has a documented history of substance abuse struggles.

“We Oversight Republicans are going to ask Secret Service about cocaine found in the WH,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who sits on the Oversight panel, tweeted on last Wednesday. “I’d also like to know if WH staff and admin, as well as Hunter Biden, can all pass a drug test.”

The date of the meeting was first reported by Spectrum News.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chair of the Oversight Committee, requested the briefing from the Secret Service in a letter last week, arguing the presence of the drugs raises security concerns at the White House.

“The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House’s history,” Comer said in a statement after sending the letter last week. “Congress funds White House security procedures, and the Secret Service has a responsibility to maintain effective safety protocols.”

The cocaine investigation is just another prong to an aggressive oversight playbook by House Republicans, who are probing the Biden family for a number of alleged corruption schemes as they seek to strengthen their numbers and help their party win the White House in 2024.