Secret Service Concludes Probe Into White House Cocaine, No Suspect Identified

The Secret Service has concluded its investigation into the origins of cocaine found at the White House and have identified no suspect, The Messenger confirmed with a source familiar with the situation.

CNN first reported Secret Service officials found no suspect after working their way through surveillance footage and visitor logs. They were also unable to identify the moment or day the baggie of cocaine was dropped at the White House, according to the report.

A source familiar with the situation told The Messenger that the cubbies where the cocaine was found is not used by White House staff. They are used by visitors to the campus. The substance was found on Sunday and was likely from someone on a tour, the source said.

The cubbies were at the West Executive entrance to the West Wing basement.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously promised the Secret Service would "get to the bottom" of the matter.

The exterior of the White House in Washington, D.C. Caroline Purser/ Getty Images

In a briefing to reporters last week, Jean-Pierre also made a point of saying the area where the cocaine was found faces heavy traffic.

"What I wanted to be very clear is that this is a heavily, heavily trafficked, heavily traveled, to be more accurate, area of the campus of the White House," she said.

The drugs were first found on July 2. Amid security concerns from Republican lawmakers, the Secret Service announced they would brief the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, a briefing that took place on Thursday.

A number of Republicans have blasted the Secret Service and Biden's administration over the drugs. House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) called the discovery it a "shameful" and "unacceptable" moment in history.

Some critics targets Biden and his family over the drugs, but the Biden family was in Camp David over that weekend.

"They were not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday, they were not here Saturday or Sunday, they were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible, and I’ll just leave it there," Jean-Pierre told a reporter asking if a member of the "Biden" family could be the owner of the substance.

Updated at 11:06 a.m.