Secret Memo Laid Out Trump Plan to Overturn 2020 Election: Report

A lawyer allied with former President Donald Trump's lawyers was the first to lay out a proposal to use fake electors to overturn the 2020 election in an internal campaign memo, according to reporting in The New York Times.

Prosecutors in the criminal case against Trump and his attempts to block the peaceful transfer of power are using the previously unknown memorandum to create a link between Trump and criminal conspiracy, the Times reported.

The memo, which is dated Dec. 6, 2020, was revealed in last week's third indictment of Trump in special counsel Jack Smith's 2020 election investigation. The New York Times obtained a copy of the memo, written by then-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro to James R. Troupis, another Trump attorney who oversaw the fake electors scheme.

Detailing how the scheme was effectively going to play out, the memo shows behind-the-scenes "messaging" that occurred between Trump and his team about how they would challenge the election results.

Prosecutors say the memo reveals the criminal plot to create "a fake controversy that would derail the proper certification of Biden as president-elect."

One section of the memo titled "Trump Electors Voting on December 14" reads:

"I'd be happy to elaborate further on the January 6 scenario I have in mind, but provided the three conditions above are met, unless I am missing something , I believe that what can be achieved on January 6 is not simply to keep Biden below 270 electoral votes . It seems feasible that the vote count can be conducted so that at no point will Trump be behind in the electoral vote count unless and until Biden can obtain a favorable decision from the Supreme Court upholding the Electoral Count Act as constitutional , or otherwise recognizing the power of Congress (and not the President of the Senate) to count the votes."

Chesebro wrote that then-Vice President Mike Pence could count the Trump electors on the condition that there was a pending lawsuit challenging Biden's election victory in the states. He suggested announcing the Dec. 14 elector meeting to the public to cover themselves in case those states did declare Trump as the winner.

He did, however, address that there could be potential blowback from the plan resulting in possible protests.

"There is no requirement that they meet in public. It might be preferable for them to meet in private, to thwart the ability of protesters to disrupt the event," he wrote. "Even if held in private, perhaps print and even TV journalists would be invited to attend to cover the event."

On Aug. 3, Trump pleaded not guilty to all four felony indictment counts in federal court.