SEC Says Partner of Trump's Truth Social Lied to Investors in $18 Million Settlement
Politics
SEC Says Partner of Trump’s Truth Social Lied to Investors in $18 Million Settlement

Digital World agreed to pay an $18 million cease-and-desist order if the merger transaction closed

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social. Truth Social’s parent company made $1.2 million in advertising since its launch, according to former president Donald Trump’s financial disclosure filing.CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a top financial partner of former president Donald Trump's media company, Truth Social, has reportedly violated antifraud provisions and lied to investors about plans the owner of the website public, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and Digital World, which is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), were planning on merging. Digital World agreed to pay an $18 million cease-and-desist order if the merger transaction closed, as well as revise their false filings so that they were compliant with securities laws.

However, the merger is still stalled and the blank-check company could be forced to liquidate if they do not conclude is by the Sept. 8 deadline, returning roughly $300 million to investors, according to the Times.

"DWAC failed to disclose its discussions with TMTG and failed to disclose a material conflict of interest of its CEO and Chairman," Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement said. "In the context of a SPAC – a ‘blank-check’ entity without business operations – these disclosure failures are particularly problematic because investors focus on factors such as the SPAC’s management team and potential merger targets when making financial decisions."

The SEC released that DWAC also failed to disclose that their CEO had a conflict of interest based on an agreement he signed with TMTG, which the SEC says makes the amended document they submitted "materially false and misleading."

This isn't the first time DWAC has faced government scrutiny.

In June, the U.S. filed insider trading charges against three investors who made more than $22 million in illegal profits by trading in DWAC securities before the announcement of its planned acquisition of Trump's media company.

