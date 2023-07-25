New Filings Reveal Eight Search Warrants Issued In Trump Classified Documents Probe 

Recently unsealed court motions revealed eight search warrants and affidavits were issued in the probe investigating classified documents found at the private South Florida home of former President Donald Trump.

The unsealed motions were filed in connection with ongoing efforts by various media outlets, including NBC News, which first reported on the contents of them, to gain access to significant portions of information in the search warrant executed last year.

Of the eight warrants issued, one was already known after Trump himself announced it had occurred on his Truth Social account, NBC reported.

Prosecutors asked the courts in the motion to keep the other seven search warrants under wraps to prevent sensitive information from going public.

"The government, accordingly, has never publicly revealed the existence of any of its search warrant applications, or even the number of warrants at issue; it sought a limited unsealing of the instant search warrant application only after the former President publicly revealed its existence," the Justice Department's team wrote.

Prosecutors also said in the motion they haven’t disclosed publicly the contents, locations, or devices they were looking for with the warrants.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 37-count charges in connection with the probe and the federal judge overseeing the case, Aileen Cannon, ruled last week his trial will begin May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla.