Screaming Roseanne Barr Clashes With Piers Morgan, Claims ‘Large Faction of Nazis’ in Ukraine

Roseanne Barr had a fiery clash with Piers Morgan in an exchange on Ukraine in which the comedian said there's a "large faction of Nazis" in the war torn country and said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not a "good" Jew.

"I’m about to go crazy sitting here on the earphone hearing the stuff you all are saying about the Ukraine," Barr said, adding there is a "large faction of Nazis" in the country.

The comedian blasted the media during the Monday appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," accusing it, including Morgan, of spreading "bulls**t" on the part of Ukraine as the country continues to fight off a Russian invasion.

Barr noted her family has roots around Ukraine and said she had family members killed in the Ukraine.

"I don’t know if you know this, but there’s a large amount of Nazis in the Ukraine and they actually killed my whole family," the comedian said.

Morgan pushed back on whether there is such a large Nazi presence in Ukraine.

"You haven’t seen the swastikas on the soldiers arms," Barr said.

Morgan noted Zelensky is Jewish.

"I know, but he’s not a good one!" Barr, who is also Jewish, screamed. "Are all Jews the same for God’s sake? Talk about anti-Semitic! Just cause the guy’s a Jew doesn’t mean he likes Jews or that he is doing anything good for the Jews!"

Barr also addressed controversial comments she made recently on the "This Past Weekend" podcast. Barr was accused of being Holocaust denier after joking no Jewish people died in the Holocaust.

"Have we gone mad, Roseanne, in our world? When I look at all the fallout to the things that you say or do. I look at the apoplexy that people bring to jokes, to humor, to sarcasm, to irony, and I really despair — the very essence of comedy, for example, is being expunged from human life," Morgan said about backlash to the podcast.

"Well you should despair, Piers and so should anybody who has a brain or any humanity whatsoever or any connection to any other human beings on earth, they should despair too," Barr replied.

Barr also faced backlash in 2018 after making a joke deemed racist by critics about former adviser to President Obama, Valerie Jarrett. Barr apologized for the joke, but her show "Roseanne" was cancelled by ABC and then quickly rebooted without her as "The Conners."