Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing Age 

SCRANTON, Pa. — President Joe Biden told Americans soon after officially announcing his reelection bid that they were well within their rights to ask if he was really up to the task as an 80-year-old.

It’s a question that voters can expect to define the 2024 White House race. And it’s why The Messenger traveled to Biden’s birthplace and early childhood hometown for interviews with more than two dozen of its seniors on what they think of their former neighbor and grade school classmate as he begins the long slog of campaigning for another four years in office as the most powerful person on the planet.

Scranton, population a little more than 76,000, is a heavily Democratic town. So it’s no surprise that many there said they trusted Biden at his word when he insists he’s healthy and energized enough to do the job despite already being the oldest ever to have the job.

It also wasn’t hard to find seniors who’d rather see Biden retire and cede the stage to someone younger, though fewer of these folks wanted to talk on the record to a reporter.

Biden’s approval ratings are better among seniors than the other cohorts. But toss the age question into the mix for a second term and even 62 percent of adults over 65 said nope in a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll.

The President Biden Expressway runs into downtown Scranton, Pennsylvania, the birthplace and early childhood hometown of the 46th president of the United States. (Darren Samuelsohn/The Messenger)

As part of The Messenger’s mission to highlight opposing views on complex topics, we’re going to unpack those two different perspectives from Scranton’s seniors. Read them below.

No, Joe, Don’t Run!

Ike Mielo, 82, drives kids to school every day of the week in a minivan. Between a recent shift, he stopped by a senior center for Bingo.

“Don’t compare me with him,” Mielo said when it was noted he’s just a year older than the current president of the United States. While he maintained he doesn’t follow politics, Mielo acknowledged that he did vote for Biden in 2020.

But that’s not going to happen in 2024: “You start to lose your mind after a certain age. I see myself, you know. I think we need a younger guy.”

That’s similar to the take from fellow senior center guest Barbara Petroski, an 86-year old retired executive secretary who voted for Biden three years ago but now would prefer to see former Vice President Mike Pence win the White House.

“He's making a good front and everything, but I just don't think he has the capabilities anymore,” she said of Biden. “And four more years? I just don't think he's going to have the brain power.”

Petroski said she won’t vote for former President Donald Trump under any circumstance, even if he appears a bit younger than Biden. She added that she’d pick Biden if the general election comes down to a choice between the incumbent Democratic president and Trump, though she maintained that she’d prefer both men accept the reality that they are too old to do the job.

“There comes a time when you have to step down. And it's hard to concede to that too, you know,” she said.

Seniors playing bingo at the Scranton Healthy Aging Campus in Pennsylvania.(Darren Samuelsohn/The Messenger)

Fred Miller, a Republican retiree in his mid-60s, said the controversies that so frequently swirl around Donald Trump mean he’s ready to support someone else headed into the 2024 GOP primaries. He said he’s thinking of backing one of two much younger candidates, either the 44-year-old Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Vivek Ramaswamy, though he couldn’t remember the 37-year-old businessman’s name.

As for Biden, Miller said he was concerned about who was in the line of succession behind the president if he was unable to serve out all four years should he win a second term.

“I don't want to pick this up in the morning and see that President Biden has passed away overnight and now Kamala Harris is our president,” Miller said, pointing to a print copy of a local newspaper spread out on the counter of a local diner.

Ticking through a list of what he described as alarming examples of Biden acting confused in public and sharing inaccurate memories, Miller added: “I don't blame Mr Biden at all for it. It's just nature. …I really do think that another term would not be in his best interest. If it was my dad, I wouldn’t want him to do it.”

Run, Joe, Run!

Karen Bazzarri, a retired 65-year old Republican software consultant who voted for Biden in 2020, said she’s not buying the criticisms about the aging president.

One of her primary counterpoints: the way Biden ad libbed during his January 2023 State of the Union address by getting members of Congress to “stand up for seniors” on the issue of rejecting spending cuts for either Social Security or Medicare.

“I was like, that’s brilliant,” she said during an interview over a pizza dinner at a longtime friend’s home.

From left, Scranton seniors Karen Bazzarri, Barb O'Malley and Marie Crispino discuss President Biden's reelection campaign at age 80 over a pizza dinner on April 30, 2023. (Darren Samuelsohn/The Messenger)

Later on, during a discussion about how the US Constitution includes a requirement that the president be at least 35 years old but stays silent about a maximum age, she declared: “80s is the new 70s.”

Several other Scranton seniors said they think Biden is just fine running again and frequently mentioned the president’s experience accrued from his decades-long record at the highest echelons of the federal government, from the US Senate to the White House.

“This bologna about he's being too old to be president, he's got a couple of things through,” said Ben Montalbano, an 81-year old retiree who worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “Unless you sit in that seat as president and hear what he hears, you don't know what the hell's going on. He hears everything. We don’t. And the world seems stable. So he must be doing something.”

Biden’s age is also not of concern to Albert Liberatore, a retired 101-year old printer from Scranton who called the president “still a young man.”

“I don't put a lot of stock in that age business because yes, your mind wanders as you get older and you lose traction easily, but Biden seems to be in pretty good shape,” said Liberatore, who noted that his views on politicians have always centered around hearing positive messages from a candidate.

Seniors working out at an exercise class at the Scranton Healthy Aging Campus in Pennsylvania on May 1, 2023. (Darren Samuelsohn/The Messenger)

“I think as long as his mind is clear, there's no harm in his age,” Liberatore said while visiting the senior center for a late morning exercise class. “When he starts talking like Trump does, well, then it's time to bounce him out.”

Mentions of Biden’s age and impending demise are only going to grow louder as 2024 Election Day approaches, but 78-year old Margaret McGraw, a retiree who made hospital protective gear, said they don’t bother her.

Asked about Trump’s use of the nickname ‘Sleepy Joe’ to describe the president, she responded, “I heard that once. I thought, ‘Hey, everybody falls asleep.’”