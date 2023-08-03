Scott Walker: If Trump is to Blame for Jan. 6, Then Schumer and Sanders Should Also be Held Accountable

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, R, on Wednesday said that Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) should be held accountable for their language if former President Donald Trump is going to be held responsible for encouraging violence during the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

As Trump prepares to face a D.C. court for the first time following news of his third indictment, Scott said in an interview on SiriusXM that he thinks the indictment will have an impact on both primary and general elections.

“If these sorts of things are worthy of indictment, then why aren’t they indicting Bernie Sanders for inciting violence against Steve Scalise and the other Republicans at the baseball practice or Chuck Schumer for the things he’s said about Supreme Court justices?”

Walker also said he thinks the indictment especially affects Republican voters who are inclined to protect candidates they feel are being “attacked," but discouraged Republican candidates from focusing too much on the past.

“I think in the general election, voters in battleground states like mine want to hear about what’s next,” Walker said. “What are you going to do to get the country on track?”