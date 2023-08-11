Scott Surges in Iowa as Trump Continues GOP Stranglehold: Poll

GOP presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is gaining traction in Iowa polling as one of the top contenders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has dropped nine points, according to a right-leaning Daily Mail poll.

In April, Daily Mail polling had Scott at one percent, but now he is polling at 11% among Republican voters who are likely to attend to Iowa caucus.

Former President Donald Trump maintains a comfortable lead, holding 43% of the vote, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped to 17% from the 26% he was polling at in April.

'In April [Trump] had a 15-point lead amongst likely caucus-goers in the Hawkeye State; that now stands at a 26-point advantage.

"Though voters continue to have a positive view of the man himself, support for DeSantis is falling fast and now only six points separate him and Tim Scott for second place," James Johnson, co-founder of Republican polling firm J.L. Partners told the Daily Mail.

"Alongside Trump's ascendancy, the story of this poll is 'Scottmentum:' Scott has jumped from one percent in April to 11 percent now," Johnson said.

The J.L. Partners poll was conducted from Aug. 1-7.