Scott Surges in Iowa as Trump Continues GOP Stranglehold: Poll

GOP presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is gaining traction in Iowa polling as one of the top contenders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has dropped nine points, according to a right-leaning Daily Mail poll.
In April, Daily Mail polling had Scott at one percent, but now he is polling at 11% among Republican voters who are likely to attend to Iowa caucus.
Former President Donald Trump maintains a comfortable lead, holding 43% of the vote, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped to 17% from the 26% he was polling at in April.
'In April [Trump] had a 15-point lead amongst likely caucus-goers in the Hawkeye State; that now stands at a 26-point advantage.
- New Iowa Poll Shows Scott Gaining Momentum On DeSantis But Trump Still Leads
- Inside DeSantis’ Plan to Outwork Trump in Iowa
- Ron DeSantis Slams GOP Rival Tim Scott for Criticism of Florida Black History Curriculum
- Trump Holds Massive Lead in Iowa, South Carolina Polls as DeSantis Struggles
- Tim Scott Joins Rebuke of Ron DeSantis Over Controversial Black History Standards in Florida
- Republicans Announce Date For 2024 Iowa Caucus
"Though voters continue to have a positive view of the man himself, support for DeSantis is falling fast and now only six points separate him and Tim Scott for second place," James Johnson, co-founder of Republican polling firm J.L. Partners told the Daily Mail.
"Alongside Trump's ascendancy, the story of this poll is 'Scottmentum:' Scott has jumped from one percent in April to 11 percent now," Johnson said.
The J.L. Partners poll was conducted from Aug. 1-7.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics
- Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey ContinuesPolitics