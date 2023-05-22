Scott Launches 2024 Bid with Happy Warrior Pitch — But Republicans May Just Want a Fighter

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sen. Tim Scott launched his White House bid Monday with a faith-based pitch aimed at evangelical voters and traditional GOP conservatives who might be inspired by his origin story as the son of a single mom and the grandson of a Black farmer who picked cotton in the South.

“My family went from cotton to Congress in (my grandfather’s) lifetime,” Scott said during his launch at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University. “It was only possible because my grandfather had stubborn faith — faith in God, faith in himself.”

The crowd, as it frequently did when he talked of his faith, interrupted him with applause.

But outside of the halls of the university’s Buccaneer Fieldhouse, there’s a persistent feeling that this is a message Republican primary voters might have warmed to 20 years ago — but not in the age of MAGA.

“As a conservative, nothing would make me happier than seeing a positive, optimistic message resonate with the Republican electorate,” Joel Sawyer, the former executive director of the South Carolina GOP, told The Messenger, echoing other Republicans in the state. “Based on recent history, I’m skeptical that it will. But I really hope I’m wrong.”

So far, polling indicates this is still the party of Donald Trump, who leads nationwide and in South Carolina by wide margins, according to recent polls. Trump and the second-place candidate in polling, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are known for a far more pugilistic style of culture war politics than the cultural conservatism Scott harkens back to.

Complicating the picture even more for Scott: another well-known and well-liked South Carolinian, former Gov. Nikki Haley, is already in the race and she’s running neck-and-neck with DeSantis, according to a state Republican primary survey released last month from Winthrop University, based in Rock Hill, S.C.

Essentially tied with Scott: former Vice President Mike Pence, who is expected to launch his bid next month — and who is beloved by the GOP base of conservative evangelicals.

But Trump dominates evangelical support as well.

On the surface it may still seem counterintuitive that self-identifying evangelical Christian voters have supported a scandal-plagued former president more than practitioners like themselves. But Trump’s hold on that base of support has remained firm in large part because they view him as a fighter — not necessarily one of their flock, but one who has delivered on his promises to Christian conservatives, some of whom compare the former president to the pagan king of Persia, Cyrus, who helped deliver the Jews from bondage in the Bible.

Scott harkened to his faith and upbringing throughout his campaign launch, playing at times to the nickname Republicans have for him as “America’s pastor” when he did a call and response with the crowd.

As he recited his favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 3:20 – “Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us” – from the stage, the crowd recited it along with him.

Scott and his team continue to see a lane for him, one paved with a positive message of hope and optimism more akin to Ronald Reagan than Trump. But he also leaned into the modern culture wars, many championed by Trump himself, while putting a smile on them. In one subtle dig at the former president, Scott promised that he would finally build a wall along the Southern border with Mexico, which Trump never completed.

Scott repeatedly returned to the happy warrior tutelage he received growing up. At one point he recalled one of his grandfather’s lessons, telling the crowd, “You can be bitter or you can be better. I chose better.”

Adding to the conundrum for Scott is the expectation that he and the other well-mannered South Carolinian contender, former two-term governor Haley, could tear each other apart – albeit in a bless-your-heart fashion – and both end up losing.

Former Sen. Cory Gardner, who is co-chairing the super PAC supporting Scott, aptly named TIMPac, pushed back on talk that Scott and Haley would end up obliterating each other.

“I think Nikki Haley and Tim Scott have nothing but respect for each other,” Gardner told reporters. “And this campaign – you saw it today, the integrity, the morality, the courage and fortitude – that (is how) Tim Scott's gonna run his campaign. And I have no question that that will be the same way her race is run.”

But veteran South Carolina Republicans say it’s a recipe for disaster akin to 2016, when Trump bested a crowded field that included a sitting U.S. senator, Marco Rubio, and a former governor, Jeb Bush, both from the state of Florida.

“This is what we saw in 2016. Any campaign that is busy not attacking the frontrunner, not drawing contrasts with Trump, is going to lose. Full stop,” said Terry Sullivan, a veteran South Carolina Republican operative and Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign manager. “This is absurd to spend your time to attack someone in second or third place or who is not in the race.”

Sullivan, however, didn’t dispute that Scott is perhaps the most likable candidate in the primary.

“Scott is the guy everyone loves to like,” Sullivan said, echoing Sawyer.