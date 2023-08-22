Scott Hall Is First Trump Co-Defendant to Surrender For Arrest in Atlanta

Bail bondsman Scott Hall, one of 19 co-defendants in the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump, has surrendered for arrest in Atlanta.

Hall's surrender marks the first in what will be a series of arrests through Friday's noon deadline — attorney John Eastman is expected to turn himself in on Wednesday, while Trump has confirmed he plans to travel to Georgia on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender for arrest on Thursday Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The 98-page, 13-count indictment charges Trump and his co-defendants with engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise as a part of a "criminal organization" in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.