TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction
Scott Hall Is First Trump Co-Defendant to Surrender For Arrest in Atlanta
Hall's surrender marks the first in what will be a series of arrests through Friday's deadline
JWPlayer
Bail bondsman Scott Hall, one of 19 co-defendants in the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump, has surrendered for arrest in Atlanta.
Hall's surrender marks the first in what will be a series of arrests through Friday's noon deadline — attorney John Eastman is expected to turn himself in on Wednesday, while Trump has confirmed he plans to travel to Georgia on Thursday.
The 98-page, 13-count indictment charges Trump and his co-defendants with engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise as a part of a "criminal organization" in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Read More
- Trump Co-Defendants Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro Surrender in Georgia
- Trump Co-Defendants Cathy Latham, David Shafer Surrender at Georgia Jail
- John Eastman Surrenders For Arrest In Atlanta
- Trump Co-Defendant Misty Hampton Agrees to $10,000 Bond In Georgia Case
- Georgia Status Updates for Trump and His 18 Co-Defendants
- Trump Touts Thursday Turn In: ‘I Will Proudly Be Arrested Tomorrow Afternoon in Georgia’
